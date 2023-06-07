THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man from the Bronx is tired of inconsistent elevator service in his mother’s building. He said the final straw was carrying her up and down eight flights of stairs to her medical appointments.

Anthony Molina loves to visit his mom and go with her three times a week to dialysis. After an hour of waiting for the elevator, Molina took a picture after her dialysis appointment during a long wait for the elevator.

It’s a heartbreaking picture in a moment of desperation, said Molina.

When we finally met 69-year-old Rosita González, she was overcome by emotion. González is a retired NYCHA worker with 26 years on the job. Molina said it’s just not right. She had to wait for an elevator, sometimes for hours. Gonzalez said she is lucky she has three sons to help her when both elevators are broken, but it’s still not easy to cope.

An NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

This building is in the process of receiving brand new elevators as part of our modernization efforts. While one elevator is under rehabilitation, the other is experiencing a significant increase in use, resulting in more wear and tear. We understand residents’ concerns and are working closely with the vendor charged with elevator upkeep at this location to ensure that it is properly maintained to prevent service outages and restored as quickly as possible when one occurs. We encourage residents to make service requests by calling the NYCHA Customer Contact Center at (718) 707-7771, and appreciate their partnership and patience while we work to bring them brand new elevators and better service. NYCHA spokesperson

