THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death.

Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said.

Porter was found unconscious with trauma to the neck inside a Davidson Avenue building on Feb. 5, 1996. Her death was deemed a homicide, but investigators went years without making an arrest.