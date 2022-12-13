THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the deadly shooting of a bystander at a Father’s Day barbecue, officials said.

Ralph Berry, the head of a drug crew, ordered the 2000 shooting that killed Caprice Jones, authorities said. Jones was left paralyzed after the June 2000 shooting. He died from his injuries in November of 2010.

“Jones was simply enjoying a Father’s Day barbecue when his life was changed forever,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

Berry’s drug crew worked out of the McKinley Housing Development in the Bronx, officials said. On June 21, 2000, Berry ordered a subordinate to shoot a rival. That subordinate then opened fire at a Father’s Day barbecue, hitting Jones. A gunshot hit Jones, who was not involved in the drug dispute, in the spine. He died at the age of 41.