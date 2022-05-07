NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx man was sentenced Friday to 27 years to life in prison for killing a 25-year-old woman whose dismembered body parts were found in two New York City parks.

Daquan Wheeler, 34, was convicted of murder and other charges in April in the 2018 death of Lisa Marie Velasquez. According to prosecutors, Wheeler killed Velasquez at an apartment he shared with the mother of his child, whom she had gone there to help with some unspecified issue.

Prosecutors say the woman Wheeler was living with, Ciara Martinez, helped dispose Velasquez’s body and clean up the apartment where she was killed. She testified under a cooperation agreement and will be sentenced Tuesday to time served on a conspiracy charge.