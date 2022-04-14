THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Thursday for repeatedly stabbing his pregnant fiancé, causing the death of their unborn child.

Oscar Alvarez, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the May 21, 2018 attack, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. He stabbed Livia Abreu six times inside their Bronx apartment.

“The defendant viciously attacked a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant, while she pleaded for her life and that of her unborn baby,” Clark said. “He kept her from medical attention for a half hour. This mother courageously tricked the defendant by pretending to be dead and then seeking help. The defendant faces many years in prison for the butchering of this young woman, which lead to the death of her unborn child.”

Abreu crawled to a neighbor’s apartment for help, Clark said. Her unborn child died. She was hospitalized for about two weeks.

PIX11 News previously reported Abreu was a former U.S. paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

At the time of the stabbing, an NYPD source explained to PIX11 that the loss of an unborn fetus is not considered a homicide.