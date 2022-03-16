CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man was found dead with a stab wound to his chest on Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Kashawn Thompson, 48, was found dead inside 2131 Mapes Avenue, police said. Officers found him during a welfare check at 1:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case. Authorities did not release any other information about the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).