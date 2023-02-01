HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found dead with head trauma inside his Highbridge apartment Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 10:35 p.m. found the 62-year-old man unresponsive with a head wound inside the basement apartment on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue, officials said.

EMS responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity had not been released as of early Wednesday.

The man’s 51-year-old roommate, who was found outside the apartment, was taken into custody as a person of interest, an NYPD spokesperson said, adding that a physical altercation had preceded the 911 call. However, no criminal charges were immediately announced, and the city medical examiner’s office had not formally deemed the death a homicide as of early Wednesday.