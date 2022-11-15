A 21-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in Mott Haven on Nov. 13, 2022, police said. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the stomach and another was grazed in the lip when shots rang out in Mott Haven Sunday night, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responded to the shooting at East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. and found Jayden Goodridge, 21, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, police said. Goodridge, a Bronx resident, was taken to the hospital and died on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Another 21-year-old man suffered a graze to the lower lip and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

It remained unclear if the victim were the target of the shooting. No additional information was available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

