Police are looking for two people in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mott Haven, the Bronx, on Aug. 26, 2023. (credit: NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of stabbing a man to death in Mott Haven last month, police said Thursday.

Angel Silva, 47, allegedly stabbed Jyleal Conner, 36, multiple times throughout the body near East 149 Street and Bergen Avenue at around 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 26, according to the NYPD. Conner was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Silva was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Silva pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday and is being held without bail, according to court records.

