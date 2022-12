UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man is accused of fatally stabbing a 28-year-old man in the Bronx Tuesday, police said.

Authorities found Fitzroy Bennett with a stab wound to the torso near 183rd Street and University Avenue at around 5 a.m., officials said. Bennett was unconscious and taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

Joel Diaz, 44, a Bronx resident, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.