THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting two teens outside a Police Athletic League center in the Bronx in January, police said.

Jamir Scarboro, 20, was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting that happened outside the recreational space on Longwood Avenue near Fox Street on Jan. 19.

Josue Lopez-Ortega, 15, was killed in the shooting. The other victim, a 16-year-old boy, was hit in the leg and survived, police said.

On the night of the incident, Scarboro allegedly parked his Jeep near the Police Athletic League center, ran up to the victims and started shooting. Investigators believed the teens were targeted in retaliation for a prior dispute, NYPD officials said.

Scarboro had been captured in North Carolina back in March, but he wasn’t charged until Thursday. He is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.