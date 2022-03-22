FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a 27-year-old woman inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street on March 11. He allegedly grabbed the victim from behind, put her in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raped her.

The woman suffered cuts to her nose and mouth and had to be hospitalized.

Surveillance video showed the moment a man grabbed the victim from behind and placed her in the chokehold. A suspect was also captured on surveillance video from a nearby bodega before the incident took place.