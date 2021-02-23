Man arrested in attempted rape of 2 women in the Bronx, police say

Bronx

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with two attempted rapes in the Bronx.

THE BRONX — Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rape two women in the Bronx.

Rashaid Todman, 37, faces charges of attempted rape, sex abuse and three counts of forcible touching, according to police.

The suspect tried to rape two women in the Bronx on Saturday, police said previously. He was also connected to a third incident after a woman came forward Monday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

“This perpetrator is going rogue,” Harrison said. “He definitely has some issues that need to be addressed.”

Todman was found after a tip from someone in Harlem, according to sources. He was questioned by police Monday before he was charged.

According to officials, Todman groped a 29-year-old woman inside a building near Morris Avenue and East 177th Street around 6 p.m. Saturday and fled when the woman resisted.

Less than an hour later, just a few blocks away, the man approached a 39-year-old woman from behind near Morris Avenue and East 174th Street, police said. He forced the woman to the ground, pulled down her pants and attempted to sexually assault her.

He fled when she fought back.

