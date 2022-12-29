PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD.

Rushie allegedly shot Dillon St. Clair, 39, in the chest in a multi-family home on Morgan Avenue in Pelham Gardens, police said. The two men had an argument over loud noise when the incident occurred. St. Clair lived one floor above Rushie, police said.

Authorities found St. Clair with a gunshot wound at around 7:30 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Rushie, an ex-con, turned himself in at the 49th Precinct on Wednesday, according to the Daily News.