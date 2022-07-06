A 45-year-old woman was found dead with a stab wound inside a home in the Bronx on July 5, 2022. (PIX11)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in the chest in her home Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to a residence in Bedford Park in the 2800 block of Grand Concourse around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. Inside the home, officers found Ana Amadiz-Pena, 45, on a bed with a stab wound to her chest, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raul Jose Santos, 40, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

