Bronx man, 80, dies after hit-run that left him with severe head trauma: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, BRONX — A hit-and-run driver left an 80-year-old Bronx man dying in the street with severe head and leg injuries, police said Friday.

First responders were called to Jerome Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the NYPD.

The victim, Tung Vo, was found in the road with trauma to his head and right leg. He was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

Investigators determined Vo was hit by a blue SUV traveling south on Jerome Avenue. The driver fled in the vehicle down Jerome Avenue, police said.

