ALLERTON, Bronx (PIX11) — A 65-year-old Bronx man died weeks after an attacker allegedly kicked him off a fire escape, officials said Thursday.

Kevin Madison was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk of Cruger Avenue near Mace Avenue on Sept. 3, police said. He’d suffered trauma to the head.

Madison was taken to the hospital and died on Nov. 24. His death was later deemed a homicide, police said Thursday.

Kymasa Holmes, a 33-year-old man who lived with Madison, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He was later indicted on charges of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

“The defendant, Kyasa Holmes on or about September 3, 2022, in the county of the Bronx, with intent to cause the death of Kevin Madison, by repeatedly kicking and striking Kevin Madison about the head, with his fists and feet did cause the death of Kevin Madison on November 24, 2022,” the indictment reads.

Holmes was remanded into custody, a spokesperson for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said. He’s set to return to court on March 15.