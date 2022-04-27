NEW YORK (PIX11)— One man was arrested and five others remain at large after a violent carjacking caught on video in the Bronx last month left the victim with serious injuries, authorities said.

Police arrested Miquiel Guerrero, 23, after he repeatedly punched a 53-year-old man in the face after their vehicles collided on Exterior Street at around 6:40 p.m. on March 30, according to an NYPD statement. The victim was driving a Kia van when he crashed into Guerrero’s Lexus. The two then careened into an unoccupied parked Honda, police said.

After the collision, Guerrero and five other individuals surrounded the victim’s car. One unidentified man climbed on top of the Kia while Guerrero allegedly punched the victim, police said.

The victim ran from the scene while two males entered his van and drove northbound on Exterior Street. Three other males fled the scene in the Honda sedan, the statement said.

Guerrero was arrested at the scene and charged with robbery in connection with the stolen Kia, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. It was unclear why the defendant was not charged with assault, the spokeswoman said.

The NYPD seeks the public’s help identifying individuals in connection with a carjacking in the Bronx. (NYPD)

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and several face lacerations. He was treated at a hospital.

The NYPD released a video and several photos of the suspects wanted in connection with the incident. The footage shows individuals jumping on the gold Kia while the victim is being punched.

Police seek the public’s help identifying the males in the video and photos. Police described the five unapprehended male individuals as between the ages of 18 and 25, police said.

