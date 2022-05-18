BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Business is back in Bronx Little Italy. They struggled with the unknown due to COVID-19, but now, restaurants are feeling better than ever.

The Plaza di Belmont is back on weekends, bringing a little taste of Italy to the Bronx.

PIX11 News visited several Arthur Avenue restaurants in June 2020. Owners like Gennaro Martinelli said they were boarded up for months due to COVID — but he never lost hope that customers would come back to his restaurant, San Gennaro.

“Now everything is back to normal, he said. “I’m completely booked.”

At Mario’s across the street, owner Regina Migliucci-Delfino said COVID was devastating to both her business and her family; she lost her father, Joseph Migliucci, to the disease.

“I did promise him I’d come back,” she recalled.

Mario’s was opened in 1919 and is the oldest restaurant on the street. A picture of Migliucci’s father is at the front door, welcoming customers both new and old.

She said it’s her community and loyal customers that help continue her fathers legacy.

If you want more information about the dozens of restaurants and small businesses in Bronx Little Italy, visit online here.