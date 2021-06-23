Three unknown individuals forced their way into a Bronx couple’s apartment and robbed them at gunpoint on June 7, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

THE BRONX — A husband and wife in the Bronx were tied up and held at gunpoint in a home-invasion robbery earlier in June, according to the NYPD.

On the morning of June 7, an unidentified man knocked on the door of the couple’s home, near East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway, pretending to have a delivery, police said.

When the 62-year-old husband opened the door, the suspect forced his way in and displayed a gun, officials said.

He forced the man into a back room where his wife, 61, was located, before tying up the man and holding both victims at gunpoint, according to police.

Meanwhile, two other unknown individuals searched the apartment for valuables, authorities said.

According to police, the three thieves fled the location in a white SUV, making off with $100,000 in cash. Officials believe the robbery was targeted.

The couple refused medical attention.

The NYPD released video of the suspects in hopes the public could help identify any of them or their vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).