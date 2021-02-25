Bronx home invaders posing as plumbers tie up men, use hot clothing iron on victim’s back

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx home invasion

Police asked for help identifying two men in connection with a Bronx home invasion.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Two men pretending to be plumbers tied victims up in a Bronx home invasion, demanded money and assaulted the victims though the night, including burning one resident with a hot iron.

The men showed up to the home near East 227th Street and Barnes Avenue on Monday and said they were there to fix the plumbing, police said. They pulled out a gun once they were inside, then tied up the men.

At some point on Tuesday, the attackers fell asleep and one of the victims was able to free himself, leave the home and contact police, but by the time officers arrived at the apartment, the other victim, 35, and the attackers were gone.

The 28-year-old escaped victim was treated for an injury to his head and burns to his back.

A cellphone and $2,000 in cash were reported stolen.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action

NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away