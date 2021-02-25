Bronx home invaders posing as plumbers tie up men, use hot clothing iron on victim’s back

Police asked for help identifying two men in connection with a Bronx home invasion.

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Two men pretending to be plumbers tied victims up in a Bronx home invasion, demanded money and assaulted the victims though the night, including burning one resident with a hot iron.

The men showed up to the home near East 227th Street and Barnes Avenue on Monday and said they were there to fix the plumbing, police said. They pulled out a gun once they were inside, then tied up the men.

At some point on Tuesday, the attackers fell asleep and one of the victims was able to free himself, leave the home and contact police, but by the time officers arrived at the apartment, the other victim, 35, and the attackers were gone.

The 28-year-old escaped victim was treated for an injury to his head and burns to his back.

A cellphone and $2,000 in cash were reported stolen.

