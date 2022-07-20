HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was struck by two drivers, one of whom fled the scene, while dealing with car trouble on the Bruckner Expressway early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old victim, whose name is yet to be released, was driving along the expressway near Sheridan Boulevard around 3:10 a.m. when her car broke down, police said.

The woman got out of her car and was walking along the expressway when she was struck by a Toyota Camry, officials said. The driver of that car, a 61-year-old man, stayed at the scene, police said.

But the victim was then struck by a second driver, who kept going northbound on the expressway, police said. A description of that driver’s vehicle was not immediately available.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time after she was struck.

No arrests had been announced as of early Wednesday.

