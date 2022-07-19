CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian in the Concourse section of the Bronx overnight Monday into Tuesday, leaving the victim in what police described as critical condition.

The pedestrian, 29, was in a crosswalk at the intersection of East 169th Street and Morris Avenue when he was struck by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee around 12 a.m., authorities said.

After the collision, the driver jumped from the Jeep and ran off, leaving the vehicle abandoned, according to officials. The driver remained at large early Tuesday.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).