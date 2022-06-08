CROTONA PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver crashed into a 12-year-old girl as she crossed the street in the Bronx on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.

The driver hit the girl on Boone Avenue around 4:25 p.m., sending the child flying. Police said she suffered lacerations and bruising throughout the body.

After hitting the girl, the driver fled the scene. Police have asked for help identifying the suspect. The vehicle is described as a dark colored BMW sedan.

The girl does not appear to have been crossing at a crosswalk. The driver faces charges for fleeing the scene of an accident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).