Bronx high-rise fire: At least 4 injured; Video shows thick smoke

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — At least four people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire on Wednesday night, officials said.

Video shows a firefighter on a ladder as thick smoke billows from the building on 169th Street near Fulton Avenue.

A civilian was critically injured and another sustained minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The FDNY responded to the call around 6 p.m. and were still on scene battling the flames at 7 p.m.

AIR11 was headed to the scene.

