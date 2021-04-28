Bronx high-rise fire: At least 4 injured; Video shows thick smoke

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire in the Bronx

t least four people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire on Wednesday night, officials said. (Citizen App)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — At least four people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire on Wednesday night, officials said.

Video shows a firefighter on a ladder as thick smoke billows from the building on 169th Street near Fulton Avenue.

A civilian was critically injured and another sustained minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The FDNY responded to the call around 6 p.m. and were still on scene battling the flames at 7 p.m.

AIR11 was headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx mom fights for repairs

Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

NYPD robotic dog prompts New York Rep. Torres to draft legislation

Local leaders call for infrastructure spending to address Cross-Bronx Expressway problems

Dumping ground for trash in the Bronx converted to community garden

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter