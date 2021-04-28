Bronx high-rise fire: At least 4 injured; Video shows thick smoke

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — At least four people were injured in a Bronx high-rise fire on Wednesday night, officials said.
Video shows a firefighter on a ladder as thick smoke billows from the building on 169th Street near Fulton Avenue.
A civilian was critically injured and another sustained minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The FDNY responded to the call around 6 p.m. and were still on scene battling the flames at 7 p.m.
AIR11 was headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.