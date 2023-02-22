MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Morrisania grandmother has been arrested in the stabbing of her 7-year-old granddaughter, authorities said early Wednesday, as the young victim’s condition stabilized.

Maritza Yauger, 65, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, officials said. Yauger remains hospitalized after she was initially held for a mental evaluation in the wake of the incident.

Yauger’s granddaughter was visiting from New Jersey over a school vacation when she was repeatedly stabbed at her grandmother’s home on Clinton Avenue near East 169th Street, police sources told PIX11 News.

The girl’s uncle — Yauger’s son — called 911 around 8:05 a.m. Tuesday after finding his niece in bed with stab wounds to her neck and torso, police sources said.

Officers rushed the girl to a nearby hospital in their cruiser rather than wait for paramedics, police sources said. The girl, whose lung and kidney were punctured, was initially listed in critical condition but had stabilized by early Wednesday after undergoing surgery, police sources said.

The family had no prior history of incidents with the city’s Administration for Children’s Services, according to police sources.