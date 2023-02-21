SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since Valentine’s Day, police said Tuesday.

Savahanna Morales was last seen at around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14 as she left her Westchester Avenue home near Cauldwell Avenue, officials said.

The teen is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, police said. She has brown eyes and black hair. Morales was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color sneakers. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).