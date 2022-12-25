THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said.

Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen.

She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has a medium build, police said. The teen has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with SpongeBob characters and red Uggs. The teen was carrying a red Spray Grounds purse.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).