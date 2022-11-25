NEW YORK (PIX11) — A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.

The horrific shooting was caught on camera. The video, released by the NYPD, shows the suspect walking up to a locked Sunoco on Boston Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m. An employee opens the locked door and it appears that words are exchanged before the suspect pulls out a gun. Within 10 seconds, the suspect shoots the 59-year-old worker in the head and then runs off, the video shows.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. Police on Friday described his condition as critical.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning. Police described the suspect as a male last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Tragically, Thanksgiving proved to be bloody in the Bronx, with several shootings reported around the borough.

Around 10:30 a.m., police rushed to Hoe Avenue, where they found 33-year-old Michael Roberts shot to death. Hours later, another deadly shooting unfolded at the corner of Bronxwood Avenue and East 233rd Street. Elijah Dukuray, 23, was shot in the neck and later died, police said.

The holiday mayhem also left a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said the teen was an innocent bystander when gunfire rang out on Schieffelin Avenue.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell spent her Thanksgiving helping to serve those in need. She acknowledged that while shootings and homicides across New York City are down around 30% so far this year compared to the same time period last year, there’s still more to be done.

“We know we have a lot more to do. We want to make sure people feel safe in the city so we have deployed resources, we’ve strategized, and we’ve planned. And I think it feels better,” Sewell told PIX11 News on Thursday.

No arrests had been made in any of the cases, as of Friday morning.

