THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A trash fire in the Bronx spread to a nearby commercial building Friday night. The FDNY said a total of 139 firefighters arrived to battle the blaze.

The initial call was made at 7:22 p.m. FDNY officials said they received reports of a fire on Tremont Avenue that had spread to a two-story building. It was under control by 9 p.m.

The FDNY said eight civilians and one firefighter were injured at the scene. The civilians all refused medical attention.