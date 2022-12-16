MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) – A baby and his 25-year-old mother are among eight people injured in a fire early Friday morning in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, according to FDNY.

The FDNY said the fire started around 6 a.m. at a home on Tinton Avenue. Neighbors recorded cell phone video of flames shooting from a second-story window.

Gerald Richards told PIX11 News he escaped the fire by breaking a window with his hand.

“I was awakened with loud shouting. My daughter and son were shouting. I tried to open the door and ask what happened, and smoke came inside, so I closed the door back.” Richards said. “I had to break a window. I couldn’t get the latch, you know, the smoke. The place is so dark.”

Richards said his son made it out, but his daughter-in-law, and grandson, about 1-year-old, had to be rescued from the second floor.

The FDNY said both were unconscious and taken to the hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation.

Richards told PIX11 News, “I was in total shock, so my focus was my immediate family.”

A total of five EMTs were also injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the FDNY said it is not considered suspicious.