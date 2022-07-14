THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx father who was denied a potentially life-saving procedure by his insurance company several times finally got good news following a PIX11 News story: his insurance company overturned its decision.

Anthony Di Laura’s case was supposed to undergo an independent external review with New York state, but a spokesperson with Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield told PIX11 News said its believes the procedure “could be the only option left that may improve health outcomes” for Di Laura. The company previously rejected Di Laura because of its belief that the procedure he requested was “investigational.”

“Together with Mr. Di Laura’s medical team, our clinical team made the decision to cover Mr. Di Laura’s procedure with the surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic,” the statement said. “We will continue to support him and his family as we move forward.”

Di Laura has a rare form of cancer called Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, or PMP. The National Organization of Rare Diseases said two in every 1 million people are diagnosed.

