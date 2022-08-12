BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenage suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a cab driver in Baychester, according to authorities.

Jaivon Cherry, 18, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the July attack, officials said.

Police had previously said that Jorge Valentin, 30, was repeatedly stabbed in an argument with another man near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road just before 11:40 p.m. on July 6.

Valentin, a Tremont resident and cab driver, got into his white Honda Accord and drove off, only to succumb to his wounds and crash less than a half-mile away near East Gun Hill Road and Knapp Street, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said that Valentin’s assailant was not a fare, but a suspected motive behind the attack has not been disclosed.

Public court records indicate that Cherry, of Allerton, was set to be arraigned on Friday.