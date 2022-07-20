THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A special fashion show in the Bronx featured designers and models who were all older New Yorkers. The showcase was the culmination of a yearlong fashion art project.

Felicidad Perez, 104, was the star of a fashion show at the Concourse Gardens in the Bronx. The community room was converted into a runway of couture fashions created by older residents. They were all made by them, some by sewing machine and some by hand. They showed off a year of work, finally on display.

Their assignment was to create their own fashion lines that capture their talent, wisdom and stories of their cultures in their designs. It’s a sewing program run by a nonprofit called Neighborhood SHOPP.

Usually, the front row is for VIP guests. Watching front row was NYC Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez and Linda Hoffman, the president of the New York Foundation for Senior Citizens.

Hoffman said her foundation has been offering a variety of trilingual programs to older adults to prevent feelings of loneliness and isolation throughout the pandemic.