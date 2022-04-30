THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A judge’s decision to release Saikou Koma’s accused killer has all but ruined any sense of peace during the final days of Ramadan.

“He was a very good boy,” Haja Kaira, Saikou’s mother, said. “Gentle … he [didn’t] deserve to die like this.”

For her, it’s still hard to talk about her son and the circumstances of his murder.

His accused murder, 17-year-old Steven Mendez, was already on probation when he allegedly took park in the 2021 apparent mistaken murder of the 21-year-old college student. But the Bronx District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Judge Naita Semaj tossed out Mendez’s entire murder indictment after she took issue with the way a NYPD detective identified Mendez in surveillance video to a grand jury.

“The way the law is going … it’s very bad,” Haja Kaira said. “Because every day people are dying, and nothing is happening.”

Saikou’s father, Amara Koma, said he doesn’t understand why the judge made her decision. He told PIX11 News he doesn’t believe Mendez should have been released.