Bronx family desperate to find home for dog after owner is stabbed to death

Bronx

(Courtesy Rob Becerra)

THE BRONX — A Bronx family is desperately trying to find a new home for a beloved dog who lost his owner to a gruesome murder. 

According to a local advocate, the 6-year-old pit bull mix named “Linus” was left behind after his owner, Rider Ferreras was fatally stabbed to death last year. Linus is currently in the care of Ferreras’ elderly mother, who can no longer care for the dog.

It’s a race against time, according to Rob Becerra, an animal activist currently helping the woman find a new home for Linus.

“Linus is definitely affected by what happened to his owner and is in need of TLC,” Becerra told PIX11.

His biggest concern is that if they’re unable to find a home for the dog, Ferreras’ mother will have no other choice but to bring him to Animal Care Centers of NYC, where he says most dogs meet their fate.

“[His] owner was murdered and now Linus faces the same fate if we don’t find him a home,” Becerra said.

According to police, the dog’s owner was allegedly knifed in the chest by his girlfriend following a heated argument.

The woman, identified by police as Marianela Valdez-De Gonzalez, was arrested at the scene and charged with Ferreras’ murder.

Valdez-De Gonzalez reportedly told police she was acting out in self-defense. 

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Linus, you’re urged to reach out to Becerra directly info@ruthlesspawz.com. Linus is described as being “great with children” and must be the only dog in the household.

