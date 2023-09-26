CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx faith leader was run down in the road by a man who was high on drugs and speeding Monday night, according to police.

The grandfather was killed instantly. Twenty-four hours later, at the Parkchester Jame Masjid, a funeral prayer was said for a pillar of the local Bangladeshi community.

Mohammed Rahman, 67, was killed while walking to the same mosque to lead evening prayers.

“I asked the people, they said, ‘No, we’re waiting for him to lead the prayer. He never came,'” his son Saidur Rahman recalled.

The victim’s youngest son feared the worst after seeing a body steps from his home, while unable to find his father.

“I thought God forbid it’s my dad,” Saidur Rahman.

Tragically, Saidur Rahman found out three hours later from authorities that it was.

Mohammed Rahman was crossing Castle Hill Road near Turnbull Avenue when 27-year-old Victor Ramos struck him at a high speed, police said.

Investigators said Ramos was high on drugs. He was arrested at the scene. Ramos’ license had already been suspended.

Ramos is facing half a dozen charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

“We want the worst punishment the person can have so nobody else can lose their family member,” said another son, Saif Uddin.

The victim’s neighbor said he has emailed the New York City Department of Transportation dating back to 2020 – asking to make Castle Hill Road safer. He’s still waiting.

“There’s no stop sign, no red light and no cross walk,” Ashim Chanda said. “They have to do something. I don’t want to see anymore deaths on this block.”

Mohammed Rahman leaves behind a wife, seven children and 18 grandchildren. He will be buried on Friday.