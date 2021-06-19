THE BRONX, N.Y. — A New York City Department of Transportation worker raped and sexually abused his two stepdaughters, a police source said Saturday.

Officers arrested Jose Lozano, 50, on Friday and charged him with rape, two counts of criminal sex act against a victim under 13 years old, two counts of sex abuse against a victim under 13 years old, and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

A police source told PIX11 News on Saturday the two victims are Lozano’s stepdaughters.

Lozano, of the Bronx, is a bricklayer with the city DOT, according to the NYPD.