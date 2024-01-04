THE BRONX (PIX11) — Three Kings Day is Saturday, and for the past four years, a doctor has given out toys to children in need in her Bronx neighborhood. But this year, she is hundreds of toys short and does not want to turn children away.

Dr. Denise Nunez is a pediatric ICU physician who contacted us for help. She and her team have been busy caring for sick children on the front lines, battling the new wave of respiratory illnesses. While many of these children were sick and missed the holiday, she wants to ensure they are not forgotten.

Princeton Taneiry Castillo, 4, has a lot of energy and loves his doctor.

Princeton is one of three hundred children coming to a special Three Kings Day toy distribution Nunez is putting together through her nonprofit, Niño de la Caridad Foundation.

Jan. 6 is Three Kings Day. Her event is this Friday afternoon. Nunez said it’s essential for every child in the Bronx to feel the excitement and magic of the holiday and get a toy. Nunez is looking for a holiday miracle.

Keana Rivera said her two-year-old daughter Aria will be at the event and hopes to get a doll this year. Nunez said she will make sure to make that happen.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.