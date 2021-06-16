Bronx deli worker dies months after beating over candy sale dispute

BELMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx deli employee died on Monday, months after he was beaten during a dispute over a candy purchase in his store, police said.

A group argued with the deli’s owner because he took too long with the purchase in the Washington Avenue deli on Feb. 25. Someone in the group hit the owner in the face with a cement block.

Employee Jose Carrero, 50, was beaten when he chased after the perpetrators, police said. He was left with critical trauma to the head and face.

No arrests in the attack have been made in the months since he was fatally beaten.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).