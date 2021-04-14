Bronx deli customer stabbed during dispute over place in line: police

Cops are searching for the man who stabbed a Bronx deli customer during a dispute. (NYPD)

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man seen on video stabbing a Bronx deli customer during a dispute Monday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. inside a deli along Briggs Avenue and East 194 Street in Fordham Manor, cops said.

The victim and the suspect engaged in a verbal dispute over who was in line first, police said.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the back with a knife before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for their injuries and was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, asking the public to help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

