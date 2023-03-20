THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Throgs Neck deli customer was shot inside the store by a masked gunman firing from the street outside, police said in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 31, was inside the business on Quincy Avenue near Dewey Avenue around 6:20 p.m. March 5, when the gunman fired several shots toward the store while standing on Dewey, officials said.

One round struck the victim in the buttocks, according to authorities. First responders brought her to an area hospital, where she was treated and released, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The suspected shooter is described by investigators as about 5-foot-6 and 195 pounds. He wore a black ski mask, gray jacket, and blue jeans.

Investigators on Saturday released surveillance images of the suspect, asking the public for tips to help find him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).