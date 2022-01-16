Firefighters work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. The majority of victims were suffering from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

THE BRONX – As dozens of families remain displaced a week after a deadly Bronx fire, Gov. Hochul announced Sunday more assistance will be provided to tenants.

Hochul said $2 million will be provided to help tenants with case management services, personal property replacement and relocation and rental assistance.

The money comes from funding through the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Emergency Needs for the Homeless Program and through the NYS Homes and Community Renewal’s Housing Trust Fund Corporation.

“When I met the tenants affected by the apartment fire in the Bronx, including many who immigrated to our state with hopes of finding a better life, I could see the unspeakable pain in their eyes, and I pledged to help them recover,” Gov. Hochul said. “All those affected are part of our New York State family, and we will help give them the support they need to recover. I want those impacted to know that we will not forget you, we will not abandon you, we are here for you.”

A malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire in a third-floor apartment, and smoke quickly rose up the stairwell of the 19-story building on East 181st Street in the Bronx.

In total, 17 people, including eight children, died after suffocating while trying to escape the building through a smoke-filled stairwell.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 50.

Earlier this week, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City established the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to support those affected by the fire. In addition, the Bronx Community Foundation, and the Gambian Youth Organization are raising funds to support the needs of the fire victims.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City announced $2,250 gift cards will be distributed to affected families. And city officials reiterated Friday that no one will be forced to go back to the building, even if the apartment is in good condition.

Associated Press contributed to this report.