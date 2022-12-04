THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx day care worker allegedly sexually abused two girls, prosecutors said Friday.

Jamie Sanchez, 30, allegedly abused the girls between 2015 and 2020. At the time, he worked at My Precious Little Angels Daycare on Reverend James A. Polite Avenue.

One of the girls was between the ages of 2 and 5 when the alleged abuse occurred, officials said. The other child was between the ages of 8 to 10 years old.

“No child should be subjected to sexual abuse, especially in a place where they should have been safe,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “This defendant allegedly used his family’s day care facility to get access to children and prey on them in unfathomable ways.”

Sanchez moved to Florida in 2020. He was extradited to New York City on Nov. 30.

Now back in New York, Sanchez has been charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bail was set at $200,000 cash, $200,000 bond, $200,000 partially secured bond during Sanchez’ arraignment.

Anyone with information about possible child victims of sexual abuse may call the NYPD’s Bronx Child Abuse Squad at (929) 265-3638. To Report Abuse or Neglect 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, anonymously, call the New York State Central Registry Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800- 342-3720. Mandated Reporters: 1- 800-635-1522. Deaf/Hard of Hearing: 1-800-638-5163. If you believe that a child is in immediate danger, call 911.