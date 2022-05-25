CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 4-year-old boy was back at school on Wednesday just days after a man pointed a gun at the child and his dad during a Bronx robbery.

The pair had just gotten home from a Yankees game, police said. It’s their favorite team and they’d watched the Yanks lose to the Orioles, but the boy was still in high spirits, holding a toy baseball bat, his dad said.

An unidentified man approached from behind when the dad and son where in the lobby of their building near Sheridan Avenue and 161st Street on Monday night, police said. He pulled out a gun.

“I tried to cover my son,” the dad said.

The man took $30 from the dad and left. No arrests have been made, but police sources said officers are zeroing in on the man responsible.

The 4-year-old boy, who police initially said was 6, has been nervous in the days since, his dad said.

“ I think he’s got some bad memories about that,” the dad said. “He’s really scared sometimes.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).