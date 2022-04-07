THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than a dozen suspected members of the G-Side/Drilly gang were arrested and charged for allegedly carrying out 32 violent crimes over the last three years.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the indictments Thursday. The 20 suspects indicted include four minors.

“These defendants allegedly engaged in dozens of acts of violence, including murder and attempted murder, over the last three years, with the most recent just a few weeks ago,” Clark said. “We thank the NYPD for their intense work on this investigation. We are doing all we can to battle the gun scourge, but more must be done to deviate young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence.”

The defendants, all allegedly part of a gang associated with Bloods Sex Money Murder, allegedly engaged in the violent crimes — including two murders — between September 2018 and March 2022. Some of the defendants are prominent in the drill rap scene, Clark said, and boasted about their crimes in online music videos.

The 82-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy, murder, manslaughter, attempted Murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, assault, attempted assault and grand larceny. Seven defendants were arraigned Tuesday, and the rest are in custody awaiting arraignment. Four of the defendants face up to life in prison if convicted.