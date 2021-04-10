Bronx DA clears police officers in 2019 friendly fire shooting

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a half-dozen New York City police officers who opened fire during a chaotic encounter between another police officer and armed man that left both dead in 2019.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Friday that the officers had been justified in approaching 27-year-old Antonio Williams and firing 15 rounds after the man reached for a loaded revolver.

“This was a singular tragedy that unfolded in seconds and left two men dead and two families with a lifetime of sorrow,” said Clark in a statement. “It stemmed from the proliferation of guns and gun violence. Detective Mulkeen was dedicated to getting firearms off the streets of the Bronx.”

The barrage of gunfire left both Williams and Officer Brian Mulkeen dead.

“I send my condolences to the loved ones and friends of the two deceased young men, whom deserved a thorough, transparent investigation into facts leading up to their deaths,” Clark added. “We are releasing the report as well as video footage from the officers’ body worn cameras to provide the public with as much information as possible, because transparency is paramount in keeping the community’s trust. By releasing this report, we are sharing the intricate steps that we took to follow the evidence wherever it led.”

Clark said the shooting was justified but raised concerns about the NYPD’s training and use of force.

Williams’ family called the decision unjust.

“Since 2019, we have been trying to get answers and action from the Mayor, from the NYPD, and District Attorney Clark about why the officers who killed Antonio haven’t been fired or charged. After more than half a year of delaying today’s meeting, District Attorney Clark tells us that there will be no indictments for the officers who killed my son, it’s insulting and wrong” said Shawn and Gladys Williams, Antonio’s father and stepmother, in a statement. “Ever since Antonio was killed, Mayor de Blasio, the NYPD, and DA Clark have repeatedly denied us the most basic transparency when we’ve tried to get answers about what happened and their lack of action to hold those who killed our son accountable.”