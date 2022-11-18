BRONX, NY (PIX11) — A cyclist was struck and critically injured Thursday afternoon in the Bronx by a man fleeing gunfire in a stolen car, according to authorities.

“It was crazy,” said Kevin Campbell, who witnessed the beginning of the incident. “Kids was coming out of school when this happened. … So it was scary.”

The chaotic sequence of events began shortly before 2:50 p.m. in the Kingsbridge section of the borough when a man driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV came under fire from a second man in another vehicle, police said.

While fleeing, the Mercedes driver, 29, crashed near West Kingsbridge Road and Heath Avenue, officials said. He then hopped out of the Mercedes and stole a Honda that had the keys left in the ignition, continuing his escape, investigators said.

But a short distance away on Bailey Avenue, the fleeing driver struck a 47-year-old bicyclist without remaining at the scene, authorities said. First responders rushed the cyclist to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as critical but stable condition.

Finally, the fleeing driver crashed again, this time into a tree near West Fordham Road and Sedgwick Avenue in the Fordham section, officials said. He was taken into police custody at the scene of the second crash. It was not immediately clear if he was injured throughout the chase.

Charges against the fleeing driver were pending early Friday. Meanwhile, investigators continued to search for the gunman who initially opened fire on him. Police had not publicly identified any of the three men as of Friday morning.

