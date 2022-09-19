THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman who has a partner living with disabilities is tired of cleaning up the mess in their apartment.

A reoccurring leak is flooding their apartment and is now impacting the lobby. Wanda Escobar says almost everyday since Aug. 24, her kitchen floor has been flooded due to a leak in her wall.

Her apartment is on the third floor. Escobar was watching TV on her couch with her partner, who is in a wheelchair, when she noticed the problem. She says she heard what sounded like a river behind her couch.

Escobar says it’s not the first time, but it’s the latest water fiasco. Folashade Olatunde lives in the same building here at the Mott Haven houses in the bronx. She says leaks have been a chronic issue, symptoms of a much larger problem.

PIX11 news reached out to the New York City Housing Authority about Escobar’s situation and repairs needed in the lobby and a NYCHA spokesperson told us good news.

“The leaks affecting these residents were caused by a broken waste line that was addressed by a temporary repair,” the spokesperson said. “NYCHA plumbers are currently on-site to make a permanent fix.”

Escobar says she has us on speed fail and hopes this fix will be the last—so she can finally put away her mop for good. PIX11 news will stay on this story.

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.