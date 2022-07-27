WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police were searching early Wednesday for a missing 2-year-old child after their mother was allegedly found intoxicated on a Wakefield street, authorities said.

Officers found the mom on East 231st Street near White Plains Road around 3 a.m., allegedly intoxicated while caring for her 1-year-old child, officials said.

While with police, the mom realized that her older child should also be with her, but was not, authorities said.

The mom, whose name was not released, was arrested on a charge of child endangerment, officials said.

Police were searching for the 2-year-old early Wednesday, but did not immediately provide a description of the child, including their sex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).